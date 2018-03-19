Retail industry introduces fresh foods phone delivery service: sources

BUSINESS

Korea's retail industry is introducing quick delivery of fresh and frozen foods through phone orders, targeting single and double-income households, industry sources said Monday.



Homeplus said more than 70 outlets across the country have adopted the service in which clients can buy fresh and frozen foods using their phones and have them delivered within a couple of hours.



Free delivery service will be offered to customers that order at least 20,000 won ($18) worth of goods between 10:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m. Any orders made after 5:00 p.m. will be delivered the following day, the retailer said.





Lotte Mart said it has introduced a delivery system in which clients can get foods delivered to their door between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., provided that the phone orders are placed by 10:00 p.m. the previous day.This delivery system aims to woo consumers who have to prepare breakfast early in the morning.Ticket Monster Inc., an online mall, said an appointment delivery system is available for fresh and frozen foods.A delivery will be made at 7:00 p.m. if an order has been placed before 10:00 a.m. on the same day, while the foods will be delivered before 7:00 a.m. for orders placed by 5:30 p.m. the previous day."We expect the delivery service for fresh foods will grow with the growing number of single and double-income households in the country," an industry source said.(Yonhap)