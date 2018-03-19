Prosecution to determine soon whether to seek arrest warrant for ex-President Lee

NATIONAL

Prosecutors are expected to decide as early as Monday whether to seek an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak accused of bribery and other charges.



Lee, president from 2008-2013, is suspected of taking about 11 billion won ($10.3 million) in bribes from the state intelligence agency, businesses and others. He's also accused of embezzlement and abuse of power.



In particular, prosecutors have been looking into fresh suspicions that Lee received about 200 million won in bribes ahead of the 2007 presidential election from a Buddhist monk seeking Lee's influence in establishing a Buddhist university.



Prosecutors questioned Lee for 21 hours on Wednesday and Thursday. He became the country's fifth former president to be questioned by prosecutors.





Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il answers reporters as he goes to his office at the Supreme Prosecutors` Office on Monday. (Yonhap)

The chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office reported the results of the investigation to Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il on Friday. Moon is expected to determine whether to seek a warrant for Lee early this week."I'm deliberating on it," Moon told reporters Monday morning when asked if he made up his mind.Prosecutors investigating the case have reportedly been pitching strongly for an arrest warrant in light of the seriousness of the case and concern Lee could attempt to destroy evidence, such as manipulating witnesses, as he's been denying most of the charges.The prosecutor general is also expected to take into consideration some opposite views that Lee's arrest wouldn't make any big difference, and it would be enough to indict him without physical detention because prosecutors have secured enough evidence.Should the prosecution seek a warrant, Lee would become the second former president to undergo arraignment, a sort of questioning the court holds before deciding whether to issue an arrest warrant, since the system was introduced in 1997.The first was Lee's successor, Park Geun-hye.Meanwhile, prosecutors are looking into whether to call in Lee's wife, Kim Yoon-ok, for questioning about suspicions that she took close to 1 billion won in illicit money from the state intelligence agency and others. (Yonhap)