Govt. to submit own proposal for constitutional revision on March 26

NATIONAL

Jin Sung-joon (Yonhap)

The government will submit its own bill on constitutional change to the National Assembly next week, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday."The president has instructed Cheong Wa Dae to prepare the government bill for submission on March 26," Jin Sung-joon, aide to President Moon Jae-in for political affairs, told a press briefing.Cheong Wa Dae officials earlier said March 26 was the last day for the government to submit its own bill ahead of the June 13 local elections as the parliament requires at least 60 days for its deliberations. Additional time is apparently then needed to print voting cards.The move, however, is also aimed at pressuring the unicameral parliament to come up with its own proposal.The president has repeatedly expressed his willingness to withdraw the government bill, even after its submission, should the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement on their own proposal in time."President Moon again asked the National Assembly to quickly discuss and reach an agreement on its own bill while expressing his position to respect such an agreement at the National Assembly," Jin said.The preamble of the government bill will be open to the public for three days from Tuesday, with the gist of three separate parts of the constitutional amendment to be released as well over the cited period, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.The government proposal is built on a draft prepared by a special government committee, which recommended the government seek to remove the current limit of a single five-year presidential term to allow two consecutive four-year terms.The envisioned constitutional amendment, if realized, will be the first of its kind since 1987. (Yonhap)