NK leader gave 'his word' on denuclearization: Kang

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. (AP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed confidence in North Korea's commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program, saying the regime's leader gave "his word."This month North Korean leader Kim Jong-un conveyed in a verbal message to US President Donald Trump that he is committed to denuclearization and would stop all nuclear and missile tests. He also invited Trump to a summit, and the US president accepted the offer."He has given his word," Kang told US broadcaster CBS in an interview filmed Saturday and aired Sunday. "But the significance of his word is quite weighty in the sense that this is the first time that the words came directly from the North Korean supreme leader himself. And that has never been done before."The North has been silent on Trump's acceptance of the summit. Last week the US president replaced his top diplomat, Rex Tillerson, with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo in part to prepare for the meeting. Trump has said it will take place before the end of May."I think the North Korean leader would also need some time given the readiness with which President Trump has accepted the invitation to talks," Kang said. "I think we were all quite surprised by the readiness of that decision. I think it was an extremely courageous decision on the part of President Trump."Kim is now probably "taking stock.""We give them the benefit of the doubt and the time that he would need to come out with some public messaging," she said.Asked how South Koreans view what will be an unprecedented meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, the minister said it "clearly demonstrates" Trump's will and determination to resolve the nuclear impasse."I think that's hugely appreciated by the South Korean public,"she said. "The previous years, before the administration, has been one of non-action, called strategic patience. What has changed is the maximum pressure campaign, which is a series of (United Nations) Security Council sanctions, but also US unilateral sanctions."South Korean President Moon Jae-in also has a summit with Kim planned for the end of April."At this point we haven't offered (North Korea) anything," Kang said when asked what Seoul and Washington are willing to offer Pyongyang. "We had made it clear that we will engage, but there will be no reward for dialogue."Seoul's top diplomat brushed aside reports that Trump appeared to suggest withdrawing US troops from South Korea over a trade dispute."Well, any time troops are mentioned, it raises eyebrows. So, yes, it has caught attention (in South Korea)," Kang said. "But we are absolutely confident of the American commitment to the alliance and the troop presence in our country."The minister also noted that pending US tariffs on steel imports would not be helpful for the alliance."We've been arguing very much, you know, as ally ... and a visible alliance at this point when we are trying to make the most of this opportunity that is created to come to terms with the North Korean nuclear issue, that we need an exemption on this," she said. "So we've put all of our arguments and considerations on the table (and) we're hoping for a good result." (Yonhap)