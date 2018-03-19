S. Korean, US and Japanese security chiefs vow to avoid past mistakes

NATIONAL

Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong met with his US and Japanese counterparts and agreed on close collaboration on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae revealed Monday.



According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Chung met with US National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster and Japan’s Shotaro Yachi in San Francisco in a trilateral meeting held in San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday. The three nations’ top national security officers discussed the upcoming inter-Korean and US-North Korea summits, and ways to bring about denuclearization of the North.



“The attendants agreed on the importance of avoiding past mistakes (in dealing with North Korea), and to continue close collaboration over the coming weeks,” Kim said.







National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong arrives at the Incheong Internatioal Airport on March 15 from his trip to China and Russia. Yonhap