Koreas to meet on Tuesday over S. Korean art performance in Pyongyang

The two Koreas will meet on Tuesday to discuss a performance in Pyongyang by a South Korean art troupe, officials here said.



Yun Sang (Yonhap)

The unification ministry said Sunday that South Korea's delegation will be led by Yun Sang, a popular singer and composer who has been tapped as the music director for Seoul's art troupe.He will be joined by officials from Cheong Wa Dae and the unification ministry. The meeting, the first between the Koreas since they agreed to a summit earlier this month, will take place at the Tongilgak, a North Korean pavilion at the border village of Panmunjom.A unification ministry official explained that Yun has been named the head of the delegation because the proposed performance in Pyongyang will mainly feature Korean pop music."Yun is quite knowledgeable about pop music concerts, and we felt he was the person best suited to prepare for a performance over a short period of time," the official added.According to the ministry, North Korea on Friday proposed holding talks on Monday, and South Korea countered with an offer to meet on Tuesday instead.North Korea said its delegation will feature Hyon Song-wol, the leader of the all-female Moranbong Band who earlier led a North Korean team of performers across the border during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.During Tuesday's meeting, the two Koreas are expected to discuss the size of the South Korean art troupe and its repertoire, as well as ensuring the safety of the South Korean performers during their stay in North Korea.North Korea invited a South Korean art troupe and also a taekwondo demonstration team to its capital city during a visit by South Korean presidential envoys to Pyongyang from March 5-6.Regarding the taekwondo practitioners' trip, the two Koreas are expected to exchange necessary documents rather than hold separate talks, the unification ministry said.Both the art and taekwondo performances will likely be held in early April. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are expected to meet for a third inter-Korean summit later that month. (Yonhap)