Highly pathogenic AI confirmed at 3 poultry farms

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Mar 18, 2018 - 18:30
  • Updated : Mar 18, 2018 - 18:30

South Korea on Sunday confirmed the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at three poultry farms.

The viruses were detected in Pyeongtaek and Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, and in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, on Friday and Saturday, according to the agriculture ministry.

(Yonhap)

They were confirmed to be the H5N6 strain, increasing the total infections of the highly pathogenic virus this winter to 22.

The ministry on Saturday issued a 48-hour transport ban for poultry across the country until 9 p.m. Monday, excluding the southern island of Jeju. (Yonhap)

