Posco Daewoo treats visually impaired in Uzbekistan

|Posco Daewoo provides medical services for patients suffering from vision impairments in Uzbekistan, together with Vision Care. (Posco Daewoo)
Through the medial camp, some 1,800 local patients were treated free of charge, including 150 patients who received cataract surgeries and 700 people who were provided with glasses.
Since 2014, the company has treated some 10,000 locals, who tend to suffer visual impairments due to the dry desert weather and strong ultraviolet rays, Posco Daewoo said, adding that some 20 employees volunteer annually as translators and assistants.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)