S. Korean tourist dies from fall at Croatian nat'l park

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 18, 2018 - 17:06
  • Updated : Mar 18, 2018 - 17:06

A South Korean woman has died from a fatal fall at a tourist hotspot in Croatia, the government said Sunday.

The woman in her 50s, whose name was kept private, fell off a cliff and into a lake at Plitvice Lakes National Park in central Croatia on Saturday (local time), according to the foreign ministry. 


The victim, who was in Croatia for sightseeing, was moved to a hospital but later passed away.

"It's presumed that the she fell after losing her footing due to the rain," a foreign ministry official said. "The local police are looking into the exact circumstances." (Yonhap)

