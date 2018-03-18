S. Korean tourist dies from fall at Croatian nat'l park

NATIONAL

A South Korean woman has died from a fatal fall at a tourist hotspot in Croatia, the government said Sunday.



The woman in her 50s, whose name was kept private, fell off a cliff and into a lake at Plitvice Lakes National Park in central Croatia on Saturday (local time), according to the foreign ministry.



The victim, who was in Croatia for sightseeing, was moved to a hospital but later passed away.



"It's presumed that the she fell after losing her footing due to the rain," a foreign ministry official said. "The local police are looking into the exact circumstances." (Yonhap)