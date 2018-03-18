[Newsmaker] Kakao Taxi’s new option: added convenience or effective fare hike?

BUSINESS

Kakao Taxi, South Korea’s most widely used taxi-hailing mobile app, recently announced the introduction of a “paid option” that would allow users to call up taxis faster or immediately by paying an extra fee on top of the ride fare.



The new feature, set to be rolled out by as early as late March, has been drawing mixed reactions from local users, despite Kakao’s reassurance that it will retain the current taxi-hailing service option offered free of charge.



Extra fees for faster pickup



Kakao Mobility, which operates all of Kakao’s mobility services including Kakao Taxi under the collective Kakao T app, announced last week that it is adding two paid options to its taxi-hailing service: “priority call” and “immediate dispatch.”



A priority call option sends a user’s ride request to a taxi driver who is more likely to accept the call according to AI-based analytic algorithms and past call acceptance habits, enabling faster pickups than before.



The immediate dispatch option allows paying users to be immediately matched with an available taxi nearby. It intends to be the fastest and most certain way for users to secure a ride.



Though Kakao has yet to finalize the amount of fees, the priority call option is expected to cost around 1,000 won (90 cents) to 2,000 won, while the immediate dispatch option is expected to be around 5,000 won.



Kakao plans to use the profits it obtains to compensate taxi drivers in the form of cashable reward points.



The fees will be immediately charged to the user’s credit card registered to the app when a match is made under the paid options. Users pay for the ride fare separately at the end of the trip.



Kakao Taxi will continue offering the current taxi-hailing service free of charge, under the “regular call” option where passengers can place ride requests for free.



With the new options, Kakao Mobility said it hoped to incentivize more taxi drivers to mobilize their services during peak late-night hours, and address recurring complaints that taxis discriminate ride requests based on destinations.





Kakao Mobility CEO Jung Joo-hwan (Kakao)