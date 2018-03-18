Theater director Lee grilled over alleged sexual violence

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Youn-taek, a disgraced theater writer and director, underwent a 15-hour interrogation by police over alleged sexual violence against female junior members of his drama troupe, police said Sunday.



The 66-year-old was questioned at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Saturday and was returned home around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday.



Lee is one of the high-profile South Korean men to fall over sexual misconduct as the "Me Too" movement quickly spreads in the country.



He is suspected of having sexually harassed or raped more than a dozen female junior colleagues using his superior status from 1999 to June 2016.





Lee Youn-taek (center) (Yonhap)

After the police interrogation, Lee offered a fresh apology to the victims and promised to cooperate in the probe. Asked whether he listened to the victims' testimonies, Lee told reporters: "I don't know about them. No." He remained silent as to whether he admits to the allegations.Police subpoenaed Lee to come to the agency again later in the day.The allegations were first raised last month by an alleged victim. Sixteen women have filed complaints with prosecutors seeking investigation. The prosecution has assigned the case to the police, banning Lee from leaving the country.Seoul police searched his home in central Seoul and the drama troupe in Miryang, about 380 kilometers southeast of the capital, last week. They also raided two other studios run by Lee. (Yonhap)