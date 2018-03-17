Theater director Lee apologizes amid sex assault allegations

ENTERTAINMENT

Police here questioned Lee Youn-taek, a disgraced South Korean theater writer and director, Saturday for allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted more than a dozen women using his status and clout.



Lee was a leading figure in South Korea's theater circles. But he has faced sex offense charges amid the spread of the "Me Too" movement.





Lee Youn-taek appears for questioning at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Jongno-gu, Saturday. (Yonhap)

He is accused of sexually harassing or assaulting 16 junior members of his popular drama troupe between 1999 and 2016. They filed a suit with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office against Lee last month. Prosecutors instructed police to look into the case.Appearing for questioning, Lee said, "(I) sincerely apologize to the victims."But he said he will respond faithfully to the police investigation as to whether the allegations are true or not. (Yonhap)