TVXQ to return with full-length album on March 28

ENTERTAINMENT

TVXQ (S.M. Entertainment)

Legendary K-pop duo TVXQ will make a long-awaited return with a new album on March 28, according to the group’s agency S.M. Entertainment on Friday.The duo’s upcoming eighth full-length album will mark the duo’s first release since “Rise As God” in July 2015, as well as the first group activity since U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin were discharged from their mandatory military duties in April and August last year, respectively.One of K-pop’s first-generation boy bands and often referred to as “Asia’s Stars,” TVXQ’s Japanese collection album “FINE COLLECTION~Begin Again~” became the act’s latest album to rank first on the weekly Japanese Oricon music chart. The duo’s last five albums -- “Best Selection 2010,” “Tone” in 2011, “Time” in 2013 and “Tree” and “With” in 2014 -- also topped charts.TVXQ is scheduled to hold a concert at International Stadium Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, in June.