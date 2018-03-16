PM discusses economic cooperation with Dominican Republic's president

BUSINESS

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon shakes hands with Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina during a meeting in Santo Domingo on March 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of Lee`s office. (Yonhap)

SANTO DOMINGO -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has met with Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina on Thursday and discussed ways to increase trade and investment, as well as cooperation in energy, infrastructure and other areas, between the two countries.Lee arrived in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, on Wednesday for a three-day visit, becoming the first South Korean prime minister to visit Dominican Republic since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1962.During talks with Medina, Lee asked for support for South Korean firms trying to get into the energy and infrastructure businesses in the Caribbean nation, including a project to upgrade electricity supply facilities in the country and a project to build a liquefied natural gas power plant.Medina said in response that the two countries have been in talks about the two projects. He also expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with South Korea in such areas as electronic government, traffic system improvement, youth healthcare and port reconstruction.At the request of Medina, Lee briefed him on the recent developments on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, and asked for the Dominican Republic's continued support for Seoul's efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.Medina said in response that the country actively backs South Korea's policy on the North.Lee invited Medina to visit South Korea at a convenient time, and Medina said he hopes South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the Dominican Republic when the country is holding the presidency of SICA, or the Central American Integration System, a grouping of Central American nations.(Yonhap)