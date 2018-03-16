Minister stresses int'l cooperation for NK denuclearization

NATIONAL

This photo, taken on March 16, 2018, shows Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) and Michael Reiterer, the European Union`s top envoy to South Korea, shaking hands ahead of their meeting. (Yonhap)

South Korea's unification minister on Friday stressed the importance of international cooperation in seeking North Korea's denuclearization and improving inter-Korean ties.Cho Myoung-gyon made the remark at a meeting with Michael Reiterer, the European Union's top envoy to South Korea, ahead of an inter-Korean summit slated for late April and a proposed summit between the United States and North Korea, to be held by May."Now is a beginning of (such talks). International cooperation is very important for the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and better inter-Korean ties," the minister said at the start of the meeting.A mood of rapprochement has been established on the Korean Peninsula as the two Koreas engaged in a flurry of sports diplomacy driven by the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.US President Donald Trump has agreed to an invitation by Kim to meet after a year of heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The summit would be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.Reiterer said that the EU is "very strongly" supporting all efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.He said that the EU's policy of so-called "critical engagement" is more valid than ever, given the need to apply maximum pressure on North Korea and to also seek dialogue with it.(Yonhap)