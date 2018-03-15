12 indicted for hospital fire in southern S. Korea that killed dozens

NATIONAL

Prosecutors said Thursday they indicted 12 people, including hospital executives and former and incumbent government officials, for a fire in a southeastern city earlier this year that killed 50 and injured 109 others.



The prosecution said the defendants are either directly or indirectly responsible for the fire, which broke out in Miryang, 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in late January.



The defendants include the head of the hospital's board, who is accused of violating the Building Act, the Medical Service Act and a number of other laws in the course of running the hospital, they said.





Sejong hospital in Miryang. Yonhap

The hospital did not have a thorough inspection of its wiring for 26 years, according to prosecutors.Two former and current officials at the Miryang city government were charged for fabricating documents. The prosecution said they made it appear that a care facility next to the hospital had a private power house when it didn't.