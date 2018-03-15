[Newsmaker] Ex-USFK commanders emerge as candidate for next ambassador in Seoul 　

Former US Forces Korea commanders being linked to the post of US ambassador to Seoul is fueling speculations Washington could resume a hard-line stance on North Korea, should the planned summit fail to bring results.
According to sources in Washington and Seoul, former USFK Commander James Thurman and his predecessor Walter Sharp have been considered as candidates to fill the ambassadorship that has been vacant for more than a year.
In light of US President Donald Trump’s preference for military officers in civilian posts, the move could signal that Trump may resume his tough stance if his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un ends without significant results on denuclearization, analysts say.
“It could be seen as a sign that Washington is trying to come up with a plan B for North Korea,” said Kim Dae-young, research fellow at Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, Seoul-based security research institute.
|Former USFK Commander James Thurman. Yonhap
Having served between 2008 and 2013 in total, both Sharp and Thurman were in South Korea at a time when North Korea staged multiple cross-border military provocations that killed 50 South Korean soldiers and civilians.
Among them are sinking of South Korean naval vessel in March 2010 and the shelling of the island of Yeonpyeongdo in October 2010 when Sharp was in uniform. Sharp served as the USFK commander between 2008 and 2011.
When Thurman succeeded Sharp and assumed the post from 2011 to 2013, North Korea conducted relentless short-range missile launches and underground nuclear tests.
“Of all the USFK commanders, I think Thurman is the most warrior-like commander,” said a source who had worked in the military when Thurman was commander. “He understands South Korea very well and the importance of the allies.”
During his interview with Newsweek magazine in December, Thurman said that the need for a US ambassador was “very critical” to US forces in South Korea, describing the ambassador as the first person he would call in the event of emergency.
Speculation had been rampant inside the USFK that Washington was serious about implementing a limited military strike on North Korea, when the debate over the “bloody nose” strategy roiled both Seoul and Washington earlier this year.
South Korea’s government has opposed the idea of bringing another catastrophic war to the Korean Peninsula. Security analysts in Washington echoed the concern that there would be no guarantee of eliminating the entire nuclear arsenal in the North without escalation into major warfare.
Among those critics were former George W. Bush administration official, Victor Cha, Washington’s original choice for the next US ambassador in Seoul until the Trump administration dropped his nomination due to their differences on “policy views.”
By Yeo Jun-suk(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)