[Newsmaker] Ex-USFK commanders emerge as candidate for next ambassador in Seoul 　

NATIONAL

Former US Forces Korea commanders being linked to the post of US ambassador to Seoul is fueling speculations Washington could resume a hard-line stance on North Korea, should the planned summit fail to bring results.



According to sources in Washington and Seoul, former USFK Commander James Thurman and his predecessor Walter Sharp have been considered as candidates to fill the ambassadorship that has been vacant for more than a year.



In light of US President Donald Trump’s preference for military officers in civilian posts, the move could signal that Trump may resume his tough stance if his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un ends without significant results on denuclearization, analysts say.



“It could be seen as a sign that Washington is trying to come up with a plan B for North Korea,” said Kim Dae-young, research fellow at Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, Seoul-based security research institute.





Former USFK Commander James Thurman. Yonhap