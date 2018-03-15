‘Beyond products, end-to-end solutions key to success in medtech business’: Medtronic VP

BUSINESS

Today, the global medical technology sector is at a crossroads. Despite a decline in health care spending and a sharp growth in the number of firms pursuing medtech, demand for products and services that promise the best patient outcomes and satisfaction is higher than ever.



In this age, developing a product alone cannot guarantee the success of a medtech company. Firms must instead focus on building, or integrating themselves into, an end-to-end solution that guarantees the best, most economic outcome for patients and doctors from start to finish, says an executive of global medical device manufacturer Medtronic.



“We need to stop thinking about products, but procedural solutions,” said Brett Knappe, vice president of business development and strategy at Medtronic USA’s spine division during his keynote speech at the Korea International Medical and Hospital Equipment Show in Seoul on Thursday.



“A procedural solution provides everything a physician needs to deliver a good patient outcome,” he said, citing the need to integrate all steps involved in the surgical process from diagnostics, imaging, pre-operation planning, surgical operations, implants, biologics usage and post-care monitoring.







Brett Knappe (second from right), vice president of business development and strategy at Medtronic USA’s spine division poses alongside other local guests during an opening event at KIMES 2018 (Yonhap)

Visitors check out a skin regeneration device developed by Korean medical device maker Grand Aespio during KIMES 2018 (Yonhap)