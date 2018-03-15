[Photo News] Food Delivery Robot

BUSINESS

Food delivery robot "Dilly" (Woowa Brothers)

South Korean startup Woowa Brothers, which runs food delivery app Baedal Minjok, has developed a test prototype of an autonomous delivery robot, the company said Thursday. The robot called “Dilly” can move at a speed of 4 kph and detect obstacles with a location tracing sensor. It is being co-developed with a research team from Korea University and will be commercialized in two to three years, according to the company.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)