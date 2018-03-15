NGOs call for greater distribution of power, rights in Constitution amendment bill

NATIONAL

Nongovermental organizations state their assessment of the draft constitional reform bill outside Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap

The Moon Jae-in administration’s draft Constitution revision bill was met with mixed reactions from nongovernmental organizations, which called for greater distribution of power Thursday.The special committee on constitutional reform revealed its draft bill on Tuesday.The call came at a rally staged by an association of some 150 NGOs, including the People‘s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice.“Cheong Wa Dae and the National Assembly must not neglect their historic duty to enable the constitutional revision to contribute to the opening a new era,” representatives of the association said.While assessing the draft revealed on Wednesday was largely in line with “the spirit of the candlelight revolution,” the NGOs said that the draft falls short of civic society’s demands in some areas.Major changes in the draft include reducing the presidential term to four years, with possibility of serving two consecutive terms.The NGOs expressed concern with the omission of the term “gender equality” from the draft, and the “reserved” tone on reducing the president’s authority, and judiciary reform.“We demand that (Cheong Wa Dae) take an active approach in strengthening the National Assembly’s power to balance (the government).”As political circles and NGOs scrutinize the draft, Cheong Wa Dae is taking measured steps, with officials hinting at a longer timeframe.While earlier reports placed the timing of Moon taking the draft to the parliament on March 21, Cheong Wa Dae officials on Thursday told reporters that more time may be needed.Citing the time needed to draw up a bill based on the draft, and to inform the public about the contents of the presidential bill, a high-level official on Thursday said that time is needed.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)