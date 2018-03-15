Winner to return with new album on April 4

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Winner is cooking up something special with the number four, as it returns with a new album on April 4.The four-piece act’s upcoming second full-length album is its first full-length album in four years, as well as its first release in eight months since “Love Me Love Me” from August last year.The date of Winner’s return also has another significance, as the act had rolled out its breakout hit “Really Really” on April 4 last year as well.Winner was formed through the 2013’s “Win: Who is Next” and debuted in 2014 as YG Entertainment‘s first boy band in eight years, following Big Bang. It was originally a five-piece unit, as Taehyun left the group in November 2016.The group’s hit “Really Really,” from single album “Fate Number For,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard World digital songs chart.