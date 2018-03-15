[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea reaches wheelchair curling semifinals at PyeongChang Paralympics

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea has reached the semifinals of the wheelchair curling competition at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics on Thursday.



The team of Seo Soon-seok, Bang Min-ja, Cha Jae-goan, Jung Seung-won and Lee Dong-ha beat Britain 5-4 in their 10th qualifying match at the PyeongChang Paralympics.





South Korean wheelchair curlers celebrate after they beat Britain 5-4 in a round-robin match at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics at Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea now has eight wins and two losses to put it in second place alongside Canada, with only one match remaining in the qualifying round. South Korea will face China in its final qualifying match later Thursday at Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. China, currently the leader in the qualifying stage, already confirmed its semifinals berth Wednesday.Against Britain, South Korea gave up a point first but took a 2-1 in the second end. The host nation was down 4-2 after allowing three consecutive points but leveled the score in the seventh end. In the eight end, Jung made a perfect draw shot to seal the victory for South KoreaThe wheelchair curling competition at the PyeongChang Paralympics is being held in a round-robin format featuring 12 teams. The semifinals will be played Friday, and the medal winners will be determined Saturday. (Yonhap)