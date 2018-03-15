[Newsmaker] Theatrical director Lee accused of sexual assault summoned for questioning: police

NATIONAL

Lee Youn-taek, a famed theatrical writer and director, has been asked to appear for questioning later this week over a slew of sexual assault allegations involving several female junior members of his drama troupe, police said Thursday.



The Korea National Police Agency subpoenaed Lee to come to its headquarters early Saturday, the agency said.



The 66-year-old is accused of sexually molesting and raping numerous female junior colleagues over the past two decades. The allegations were first raised by one of the alleged victims, who made the revelation to the public.





(Yonhap)

Sixteen women have filed a complaint with prosecutors seeking a formal investigation into the allegations. The prosecution has assigned the case to the police, banning Lee from leaving the country.Seoul police searched the premises of his residence in central Seoul and the main office of his drama troupe in Miryang, about 380 kilometers southeast of the capital, early this week and confiscated evidence. They also raided two other studios run by Lee. (Yonhap)