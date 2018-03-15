8 in 10 Koreans think ex-President Lee should be punished according to law

NATIONAL

Eight out of 10 Koreans think former President Lee Myung-bak should be sternly punished according to the law without consideration of his status as a former leader, a survey showed Thursday.Lee appeared at a prosecutors' office Wednesday and underwent 21 hours of marathon questioning over bribery and other charges before going home Thursday morning. He's the country's fifth former president to be questioned as a suspect.A survey of 500 adults, conducted by Realmeter on Wednesday, showed that 79.5 percent believe Lee should be sternly punished according to the law, while only 15.3 percent said he should be given preferential treatments in consideration of his status as a former president."Responses supporting Lee's punishment were higher across all regions, age brackets, party affiliations and ideological tendencies, except for supporters of the Liberty Korea Party," the pollster said.Of the supporters of the main opposition party, 50 percent said Lee should be given preferential treatments, while only 38 percent said he should be punished according to the law.(Yonhap)