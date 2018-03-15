White House touts Pompeo's accomplishments as CIA chief

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Wednesday touted the accomplishments of Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, who was tapped a day earlier to be the new top US diplomat.



US President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and named Pompeo in his place in a surprise announcement that came less a week after he agreed to an unprecedented summit with North Korea's leader.



Pompeo is known to have more hawkish views than the outgoing secretary and, if confirmed, could take a hardline stance in any future denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang.





In a press release summarizing Pompeo's "distinguished career as CIA director," the White House credited him with leading the spy agency to confront threats to the nation's safety and security, including those posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs."Director Pompeo explained the CIA's creative, new methods that enabled the interdiction of certain shipments in violations of sanctions on North Korea," it said, citing a speech he gave in January."Under Director Pompeo, the CIA has established mission centers focused specifically on North Korea and Iran to counter the threats both countries pose to the United States, our allies, and regional and global stability," it also said.(Yonhap)