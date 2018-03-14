Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Samsung SDI introduces upgraded ESS battery cell at ESE 2018

By Won Ho-jung
  • Published : Mar 14, 2018 - 17:30
  • Updated : Mar 14, 2018 - 17:30
Samsung SDI said Wednesday that it introduced its latest high-capacity battery cell at a trade show dedicated to energy storage systems in Germany.

Samsung SDI‘s booth at Energy Storage Europe 2018 in Dusseldorf, Germany (Samsung SDI)

The company‘s exhibition at the three-day Energy Storage Europe 2018 featured the company’s latest ESS battery cell with a capacity of 111 ampere-hours, upgraded from 94 ampere-hours in its predecessor. 

The 111-ampere-hour battery cell is the same size as its predecessor, allowing clients to upgrade their existing ESS products by simply switching out the battery cells.

The cells were used to create the E3, an ESS product that maintains the design of the previous E2 but has a much higher energy capacity.
Samsung SDI said that it expected the E3 to receive positive market feedback because its high capacity allows for cost reductions in installation and management.

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114