Samsung SDI introduces upgraded ESS battery cell at ESE 2018

|Samsung SDI‘s booth at Energy Storage Europe 2018 in Dusseldorf, Germany (Samsung SDI)
The company‘s exhibition at the three-day Energy Storage Europe 2018 featured the company’s latest ESS battery cell with a capacity of 111 ampere-hours, upgraded from 94 ampere-hours in its predecessor.
The 111-ampere-hour battery cell is the same size as its predecessor, allowing clients to upgrade their existing ESS products by simply switching out the battery cells.
The cells were used to create the E3, an ESS product that maintains the design of the previous E2 but has a much higher energy capacity.
Samsung SDI said that it expected the E3 to receive positive market feedback because its high capacity allows for cost reductions in installation and management.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)