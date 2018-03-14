YouTube to stream original documentary series on BTS

ENTERTAINMENT

An original documentary series featuring K-pop group BTS will be made available on YouTube's paid service this month, according to the US video streaming company Wednesday.



The series, titled "BTS: Burn the Stage," will consist of eight episodes, with the two first episodes to be available May 28 on YouTube Red, YouTube's paid service. Episode 1 will be made available for free.





(Twitter)

The weekly series, which will last until May 9, will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of BTS members during the band's "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour."It will also share stories from their win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and their performance at the American Music Awards in November of last year. (Yonhap)