YouTube to stream original documentary series on BTS

An original documentary series featuring K-pop group BTS will be made available on YouTube's paid service this month, according to the US video streaming company Wednesday.
The series, titled "BTS: Burn the Stage," will consist of eight episodes, with the two first episodes to be available May 28 on YouTube Red, YouTube's paid service. Episode 1 will be made available for free.
|(Twitter)
The weekly series, which will last until May 9, will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of BTS members during the band's "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour."
It will also share stories from their win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and their performance at the American Music Awards in November of last year. (Yonhap)