Visa Korea appoints new CEO

|Patrick Yoon, new country manager to lead Visa Korea (Visa Korea)
The incoming business chief has worked at various branches of Standard Chartered bank, steering strategy, business development and mergers and acquisitions, officials said. For the past four years, he led the retail finance headquarters at SC Korea.
Before joining SC in 2005, Yoon also served in the investment department of Morgan Stanley in the United States.
“Based on his diverse experience in various regions ranging from Asia, Europe and the US, Yoon will provide with a fresh business perspective and help the company gain momentum in an era of digital revolution,” said Chris Clark, executive vice president and group executive of the Asia-Pacific region.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)