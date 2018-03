SPORTS

Tickets (Yonhap)

More than 320,000 tickets have been sold four days into the 10-day Paralympics in PyeongChang, overtaking the total sales of the 2014 Sochi Paralympics, which sold around 316,000 tickets in total.Lee Hee-beom, the president of the Organizing Committee for the international sports event, said Wednesday that the sales surpassed the initially anticipated goal by 146 percent. Lee accredited the encouraging sales streak to the people’s increased interest for athletes who have overcome their physical disadvantages to reach for their dreams.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)