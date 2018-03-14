Big Bang dominates music streaming charts with 'Flower Road'

ENTERTAINMENT

Big Bang made a clean sweep of South Korean music streaming charts on Wednesday with "Flower Road," a song produced before the act went into a hiatus due to members' mandatory military duties.



The song, released Tuesday evening, stood at No. 1 on all eight domestic music streaming charts, including Melon, Genie, Bugs Music, Mnet and Soribada, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.





K-pop act Big Bang poses for photos during a publicity event for the movie "Big Bang Made" in Seoul on June 28, 2016. (Yonhap)

Big Bang also soared to No. 1 on the Apple iTunes charts with "Flower Road" in 28 countries, including Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil.With rapper T.O.P having taken the first leap in February last year, three fellow Big Bang members have joined the military as of late. Leader G-Dragon joined the Army on Feb. 27, with Taeyang and Daesung having enlisted on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.In South Korea, all able-bodied men are legally obligated to complete a military service term of around two years, as the country is technically still at war with North Korea.Seungri is the only Big Bang member who has yet to serve. Seungri plans to enlist after releasing a solo album sometime during the first half of the year. (Yonhap)