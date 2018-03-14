Korea has second-highest average smartphone selling price: data

BUSINESS

South Korea has the world's second-highest average smartphone selling price, data showed Wednesday, apparently due to the strong popularity of high-end flagships.



According to the data compiled by Strategy Analytics, the wholesale average selling price of smartphones in South Korea came to $466 last year, standing only below Japan that stood at $557.





(Yonhap)

The United States, the world's largest market for premium phones, posted $425, followed by Australia and Switzerland at $420 and $415, respectively. China, the top smartphone market, in terms of volume, ranked 41st with $209, and the average price in India only stood at $128."Japan holds a high average selling price due to the strong popularity of Apple Inc.'s iPhone," an industry watcher said. "The result for South Korea is also attributable to the strong presence of Samsung Electronics' and LG Electronics' flagship models here."Apple accounts for around half of the Japanese smartphone market, with Sony Corp. taking up 15 percent, industry data showed. Samsung devices make up more than half of the South Korean market, with Apple and LG holding around an 17 percent market share, respectively. (Yonhap)