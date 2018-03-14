[Breaking] Ex-president Lee Myung-bak appears before prosecution for questioning

|Lee Myung-bak arrives at Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, March 14. (Yonhap)
“I stand here today feeling wretched. I am sorry for causing concerns, when the country’s economy is facing difficulties and the security environment is at a sensitive point,” said Lee, reading from a prepared statement before entering the prosecutor’s office. “For those who trust and support me, and those who are suffering from the issues raised, I sincerely apologize. As a former president, I do have a lot of things I want to say, but I promised myself I have to save my words.”
“But I do hope this is the last time in history. I would like to express my apology to all,” he said.”
The former conservative president was in office from 2009 to 2013. Prosecutors have conducted investigations into former presidential aides and family members of Lee and formally subpoenaed Lee last week, as they suspect him to be behind many of the corruption charges related figures are facing.
Lee, a conservative, has insisted the prosecution’s investigation is an act of “political revenge” by the liberal Moon administration, and has denied all charges against him. He was also expected to maintain his innocence in Wednesday’s interrogation.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)