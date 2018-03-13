[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang 2018 sets Winter Paralympics ticket sales record

SPORTS

Spectators watch the men`s ice sledge hockey game between South Korea and the United States at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on March 13, 2018. (Yonhap)

PYEONGCHANG -- Ticket sales for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games have surpassed more than 320,000, a record for the most tickets sold at a Winter Paralympics, the organizers of the multisport event said Tuesday.The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games said ticket sales for the PyeongChang Paralympics had reached 320,531 as of Monday, and it has surpassed the 316,200 tickets sold for the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics. The ticket sales for the PyeongChang Paralympics nearly double of that of the Torino Paralympics in 2006, they added.The organizers said the opening ceremony Friday was attended by 21,000 people, while 105,966 people purchased tickets for the first three days of competition. They said 90 percent of available tickets for the PyeongChang Paralympics have been sold.According to POCOG, three popular events at the PyeongChang Paralympics so far have been the wheelchair curling match between Korea and Canada on Monday, the ice hockey match between Korea and Japan on Saturday, and the wheelchair curling match between Korea and Germany on Monday.International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said the response from the athletes and Koreans has been outstanding."Athletes are thriving on the energetic support from the crowds and are delivering some exceptional performances as a result," he said in a release. "With more athletes, countries, media and broadcasters than ever before, it is great that the ticket record has fallen so quickly. I now hope POCOG can increase the sales target further with six days of competition still to go."POCOG President Lee Hee-beom said it's also encouraging to see lots of foreign visitors."The number of visitors from overseas has also been a joy to see - lots of flags and fancy dress on show at the venues, creating a wonderful atmosphere and stage for these amazing athletes to perform," he said. "We have six more days of action to enjoy and I would encourage everyone to come and share this special moment with us."(Yonhap)