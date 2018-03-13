LG opens first premium brand shop in Kuwait

The two-story, 433-square-meter store opened Sunday (local time) at the Rozanah Mall in Kuwait. The store features a premium experience zone displaying products such as those from the LG Signature line.
Visitors to the store can browse and test out products such as LG’s premium organic light-emitting diode TVs, washing machines and refrigerators.
|LG Electronics’ premium brand shop in Kuwait (LG Electronics)
LG currently operates 12 premium brand shops in the Middle East in countries including Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“We will continue to expand our premium brand shops in the Middle East, a region with huge growth potential, to increase our market share in the premium market,” said Cha Kook-hwan, who heads LG Electronics’ businesses in the Middle East and Africa.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)