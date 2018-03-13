Moon urges swift govt. measures to support SMEs, Gunsan disaster zone

BUSINESS

President Moon Jae-in urged the government Tuesday to quickly come up with measures to help small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as people and businesses in Gunsan, the region hit by the recent shutdown of GM Korea plant there."Recently, our economy is showing continued signs of improvement in indicators regarding exports, industrial output, investment and consumption, but the conditions actually felt by SMEs and small business people are still very difficult," the president said in a Cabinet meeting held at his office Cheong Wa Dae."I ask you to swiftly move forward with the financial innovation goals that we have been pushing for, so SMEs, small business owners and new start-ups may actually feel a positive improvement," he added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.The measures included the launch of a new support fund for small firms and start-up businesses, as well as a ban on the use of promissory notes.Promissory notes are often used by large businesses in supply contracts with smaller firms, and thus are said to cause liquidity problems for many small suppliers."Promissory notes are a means of payment between companies but have been a key source of problems for SMEs and small business owners due to the risk of delayed payment and chained defaults," Moon noted.The president also urged efforts to develop Saemangeum, a vast area of reclaimed land in the southwestern region, as part of efforts to help the people and businesses in nearby Gunsan."Many areas and people in the North Jeolla Province area, including Gunsan, are facing great difficulties due to the recent halt of operations at the Gunsan shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries and the shutdown of GM Korea's Gunsan factory. I ask you to help the region regain its stability and vitality in its jobs and economy at an early date by accelerating the Saemangeum development project to show them a new, visible hope," he said.(Yonhap)