Upcoming inter-Korean summit may be shorter than previous ones: Seoul

NATIONAL

South Korea is seeking "practical" preparation for an upcoming inter-Korean summit, as next month's meeting could last for a shorter period of time than summits held in 2000 and 2007, a Seoul official said Tuesday.



Seoul is to set up a committee to prepare for the summit, which will be held at the border village of Panmunjom in late April, a major breakthrough in long-frayed inter-Korean ties.



The previous two inter-Korean summits were held in Pyongyang, involving the composition of a special delegation and logistical preparations for trips that lasted about three days.





The Peace House in the border village of Panmunjom (Yonhap)

Seoul's unification ministry said that the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be held over a shorter period of time, mainly given the venue."The government is preparing for the summit from a practical (perspective) to match (the situation)," a government official said.Some critics said that the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs seems to be on the sidelines as South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae plays a leading role in handling North Korea."There are many things to back up for the summit, such as agenda items. We are preparing for it diligently," the official said when asked what the Ministry of Unification is doing for the summit. (Yonhap)