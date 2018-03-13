Online shopping purchases rise sharply on strong mobile sales growth: data

BUSINESS

The amount of online shopping transactions rose sharply in South Korea in January this year from a year earlier, with purchases made using mobile gadgets rising faster than transactions carried out on personal computers, government data showed Tuesday.



Online transactions, excluding the services industry, soared 20.9 percent on-year to 6.68 trillion won ($6.27 billion) in January, the data by Statistics Korea said.



The proportion of online transactions to the total retail purchases, not counting the service sector, jumped to 18.3 percent from 15.4 percent during the same time span.





(Yonhap)

Mobile purchases, meanwhile, soared 30.4 percent to 3.99 trillion won in January from 3.06 trillion won a year earlier, accounting for 11 percent of total retail transactions, up from 8.6 percent the previous year.The amount of purchases made through personal computers posted a 9.1 percent increase to 2.68 trillion won from 2.46 trillion won during the same period.The dramatic rise in mobile transactions is attributed to the growing number of single-person households, whose members tend to place greater importance on convenience and prefer shopping for goods online.Mobile sales rose sharply in foods (91.4 percent), pet supplies (56.9 percent) and books (124.2 percent). (Yonhap)