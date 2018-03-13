Big Bang singer Daesung to start military service

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Idol singer Daesung will join the Army on Tuesday, becoming the fourth member of K-pop group Big Bang to start his mandatory military duty.Daesung will begin his five-week basic Army training session in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, later in the day, according to YG Entertainment. He will later be assigned to an Army unit, where he will serve out the rest of his duty.In Korea, all able-bodied men have to fulfill military duty for around two years.The singer's enlistment was preceded by bandmate Taeyang's own admittance to the Army on Monday. Daesung is the fourth member of Big Bang to serve in the military, leaving Seungri the only singer who has yet to serve. Seungri plans to enlist after releasing a solo album sometime during the first half of the year.Outside of his success of over a decade through Big Bang, Daesung has carved out a formidable solo career in Japan by releasing two solo albums, "D'scover" and "D-Day," since 2013.Big Bang will put out "Flower Road," a previously unreleased song later in the day, to bid farewell to fans during the group's hiatus.(Yonhap)