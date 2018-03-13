President to submit own bill on constitutional change next week: official

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in will table a government proposal for a constitutional amendment next week should the National Assembly fail to come up with its own proposal, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.



The president is expected to submit the government bill on the constitutional change next Wednesday, the official told reporters while speaking on condition of anonymity.



The move comes as the government seeks to put a constitutional revision to a vote concurrently with the local elections slated for June 13.



The parliament requires up to 60 days for its deliberations once a government proposal is submitted, thus the bill needs to be submitted at least before the end of March, the president noted earlier.





Still, Moon has said the government will withdraw its proposal, even after its submission, should the parliament come up with its own in time."If the ruling and opposition parties come up with a single proposal, withdrawing the government bill will naturally be the next step in the process," a ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said Monday.The government has yet to finalize its proposal with a special advisory committee on constitutional revision set to report its draft to the president later in the day.Cheong Wa Dae officials earlier said the government will build on the committee's report to craft its final proposal.The committee report is said to call for a change to the presidential system.Currently, the presidency is limited to a single five-year term. The committee report seeks to make the term four years and allow a one-time, consecutive re-election.A one-time re-election to a consecutive term means those who fail to be re-elected immediately following his or her initial term will be barred from running for the top executive office again, committee officials have said.The committee is also expected to recommend the introduction of runoff voting in presidential elections.Other major changes are said to include increased autonomy for local governments.The constitutional amendment, if enacted, will take effect immediately.However, changes regarding the presidency will not affect or benefit Moon as the Constitution prohibits any changes that affect the incumbent leader. (Yonhap)