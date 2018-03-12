North Korea talks offer hope for ‘rapid progress’: UN expert

NATIONAL

GENEVA (AFP) -- The UN’s expert on human rights in North Korea said Monday that he sees the “potential for rapid progress” after the announcement of a summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.



Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in North Korea, made the comments as he introduced his report on the country to the Human Rights Council.





Tomas Ojea Quintana (Yonhap)

“Today, we witness what appears to be a potential for rapid progress on the political and security front, with communication channels steadily building-up between the two Koreas as well as the United States of America, and historical summit plans for the near future,” Ojea Quintana said.“My main message today is that any advancement on the security dialogue should be accompanied by a parallel expansion on the human rights dialogue,” he added.The US president and North Korean leader have agreed to meet by the end of May, although they have yet to confirm a date or venue.