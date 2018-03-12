[PyeongChang 2018] KCDF presents Paralympic athletes with ‘warm gift’

Bolkki is made through the process of folding a piece of leather filled with fur or cotton. Its design provides warm cover over the head, ears and cheeks. The wearable product has been utilized by Koreans during the cold winter season since the Joseon era (1392-1910).
|(Korea Craft and Design Foundation)
Park Eun-soo, the director of the Paralympic athletes’ village, received the gifts on behalf of the athletes on Wednesday, two days prior to the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
The presents for the athletes were prepared by the Korea Craft and Design Foundation at a hanbok winter flea market held in January. Comedian Jang Do-yeon, who is serving as an ambassador to promote Korea’s traditional hanbok dress, helped elementary school students hand-stitch the bolkki.
Director Park voiced his appreciation and honor on behalf of the athletes to receive a gift that signifies the beauty of South Korea’s culture and tradition.
|(Korea Craft and Design Foundation)
In an address, KDCF President Choi Bong-hyun sent his regards to the athletes and wished for their best efforts during the Paralympics. Choi also voiced his hopes that the bolkki made by the children would help relay the passion and warmth.
The hanbok promotion group offered various programs in wearing hanbok and experiencing Korean culture during the Winter Games. First lady Kim Jung-sook, IOC chief Thomas Bach and over 2,000 visiting athletes participated.
The hanbok cultural events will be offered throughout the duration of the Paralympics, which run until Sunday.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)