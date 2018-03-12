Big Bang’s Taeyang starts military service

Taeyang’s enlistment will be followed by that of bandmate Daesung, who is set to join the army on Tuesday. Big Bang leader G-Dragon and rapper T.O.P, who is currently serving as a public service worker after being dishonorably discharged from the police due to charges of marijuana use, enlisted on Feb. 27 and January last year, respectively.
|Taeyang waves at fans at his enlistment site in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
Seungri, the only Big Bang member who has yet to start military service, plans to enlist after releasing a solo album sometime during the first half of the year.
Aside from his group activities, Taeyang has led a successful solo career with hits such as “Eyes, Nose, Lips” and “Darling.” He released his third full-length album “White Night” in August last year. He tied the knot with singer and actress Min last month.
Big Bang will release “Flower Road,” an unpublished special song on Tuesday to bid farewell to fans during the act’s hiatus.
