Big Bang’s Taeyang starts military service

ENTERTAINMENT

Taeyang waves at fans at his enlistment site in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

Taeyang of K-pop group Big Bang began his military service Monday. The vocalist will undergo his five-week basic training in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, after which he will be assigned to an army unit, according to his agency YG Entertainment. Fans gathered at the scene to say goodbye to the star on Monday afternoon, while his wife Min Hyo-rin was absent from the scene.Taeyang’s enlistment will be followed by that of bandmate Daesung, who is set to join the army on Tuesday. Big Bang leader G-Dragon and rapper T.O.P, who is currently serving as a public service worker after being dishonorably discharged from the police due to charges of marijuana use, enlisted on Feb. 27 and January last year, respectively.Seungri, the only Big Bang member who has yet to start military service, plans to enlist after releasing a solo album sometime during the first half of the year.Aside from his group activities, Taeyang has led a successful solo career with hits such as “Eyes, Nose, Lips” and “Darling.” He released his third full-length album “White Night” in August last year. He tied the knot with singer and actress Min last month.Big Bang will release “Flower Road,” an unpublished special song on Tuesday to bid farewell to fans during the act’s hiatus.