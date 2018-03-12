BTS wins Best Boy Band at 2018 iHeartRadio awards in US

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop sensation BTS won two awards, including Best Boy Band, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the United States.



The seven-member act took home the Best Boy Band and Best Fan Army trophies at this year's annual music awards held by the US radio network iHeartMedia at The Forum in Los Angeles on Monday (local time).





(Screenshot of iHeartRadio website-Yonhap)

BTS beat CNCO, PRETTYMUCH, The Vamps and Why Don't We for the Best Boy Band award. In the Best Fan Army awards, the Korean act beat the likes of EXO, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez."We congratulate BTS ARMY for receiving the Best Fan Army award. You deserve every bit of this award," BTS said in a video message posted on Twitter, referring to its global fan community commonly known as ARMY. The band was not able to receive the award in person.British pop star Ed Sheeran snagged the award for Song of the Year for "Shape of You" as well as Male Artist of the Year. Female Artist of the Year went to Taylor Swift, and Cardi B won the Best New Artist award.In May 2017, BTS won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in the US, becoming the second South Korean artist to win a Billboard award after Psy in 2013. (Yonhap)