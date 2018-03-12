Olympic short track speed skaters to compete at world championships this week

SPORTS

South Korean Olympic short track speed skaters will compete at the world championships in Canada this week, only weeks after combining for six medals on home ice during the PyeongChang Winter Games.



The International Skating Union World Short Track Speed Skating Championships will begin their three-day run Friday in Montreal. And South Korea will be represented by the same 10 skaters that flew the national flag at PyeongChang 2018 last month.



Competing on the men's side will be Lim Hyo-jun, Hwang Dae-heon, Seo Yi-ra, Kim Do-kyoum and Kwak Yoon-gy. In the women's races, Choi Min-jeong, Shim Suk-hee, Kim A-lang, Lee Yu-bin and Kim Ye-jin will take the ice.





(Yonhap)

From the group, Seo is the 2017 world overall champion, and Kwak won the overall title in 2012. Shim was the 2014 women's overall champion when the world championships took place in Montreal, while Choi claimed back-to-back overall titles in 2015 and 2016.At PyeongChang 2018, Choi won gold medals in the 1,500 meters and the 3,000-meter relay. Lim won the other gold for South Korea in the men's 1,500m and added a bronze in the 500m.Hwang won silver in the 500m, and Seo picked up bronze in the 1,000m, as South Korea led all countries in both gold medals and total medal count.The last time South Korea failed to produce either a male or female overall champion was in 2008.The overall winners will be determined based on points accumulated in three individual races -- 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m -- plus the 3,000m superfinal. Only those who earn points in the finals of the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m will be eligible for the 3,000mSkaters receive 34 points for first place in each individual race, 21 for second place, 13 for third, eight for fourth and so forth. (Yonhap)