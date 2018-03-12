[PyeongChang 2018] KBS extends total duration of Paralympic programs to 34 hours

According to Joongang Ilbo on Monday, KBS added nine hours of Paralympic programs to its broadcast schedule in response to criticism of local TV networks’ lack of interest in the Paralympic Winter Games.
|Paralympic athletes compete in the Men`s 20km cross-country skiing event held at the Alpensia Biathlon Center on Monday. (Yonhap)
KBS’ two channels, KBS 1TV and KBS 2TV, were previously scheduled to air Paralympics-related programs for a total of seven and 18 hours, respectively, over 10 days.
The TV network acknowledged that it had not shown enough consideration as a public broadcasting station, said an official of KBS.
“KBS will be the only broadcasting station to air the Paralympic closing ceremony, which will be held Sunday during primetime on March 18,” the official added.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)