VIXX confirms new release in April

Jellyfish Entertainment on Monday confirmed reports that the K-pop act will release a new record next month, although it is yet unclear specifically when it will be released or what form it will take.
|VIXX (Nylon-Jellyfish Entertainment)
It will mark the first release in Korea since the EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth” in May of last year. The EP showed the boyband adopting an oriental image and an overall concept driven by a quest for a fictional utopia.
The six-piece group, which debuted in 2012, is noted for experimenting with different concepts for each of its new releases, including voodoo dolls and vampires.
While it has been nearly a year since VIXX has released a new record as a group, the members have been involved in various works. They include a series of mix tapes by rapper Ravi and theater gigs of Leo.
By Yoon Min-sik
