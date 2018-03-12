VIXX confirms new release in April

ENTERTAINMENT

VIXX (Nylon-Jellyfish Entertainment)

VIXX is gearing up to release another new song, and presumably a new concept, with its April release.Jellyfish Entertainment on Monday confirmed reports that the K-pop act will release a new record next month, although it is yet unclear specifically when it will be released or what form it will take.It will mark the first release in Korea since the EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth” in May of last year. The EP showed the boyband adopting an oriental image and an overall concept driven by a quest for a fictional utopia.The six-piece group, which debuted in 2012, is noted for experimenting with different concepts for each of its new releases, including voodoo dolls and vampires.While it has been nearly a year since VIXX has released a new record as a group, the members have been involved in various works. They include a series of mix tapes by rapper Ravi and theater gigs of Leo.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)