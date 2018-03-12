Go to Mobile Version

VIXX confirms new release in April

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Mar 12, 2018 - 15:41
  • Updated : Mar 12, 2018 - 15:41
VIXX is gearing up to release another new song, and presumably a new concept, with its April release.

Jellyfish Entertainment on Monday confirmed reports that the K-pop act will release a new record next month, although it is yet unclear specifically when it will be released or what form it will take. 

VIXX (Nylon-Jellyfish Entertainment)


It will mark the first release in Korea since the EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth” in May of last year. The EP showed the boyband adopting an oriental image and an overall concept driven by a quest for a fictional utopia.

The six-piece group, which debuted in 2012, is noted for experimenting with different concepts for each of its new releases, including voodoo dolls and vampires.

While it has been nearly a year since VIXX has released a new record as a group, the members have been involved in various works. They include a series of mix tapes by rapper Ravi and theater gigs of Leo.


