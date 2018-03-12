NK apparently cautious in reporting planned summits with S. Korea, US: Seoul

NATIONAL

North Korea appears to need more time and to remain prudent in reporting its planned summits with South Korea and the United States, as there has been no official media coverage by the North, a Seoul official said Monday.



North Korea has not shown any official response to its agreement to hold a summit with Seoul in late May and a rare meeting with US President Donald Trump by May.



The Chosun Sinbo, a pro-North Korean newspaper in Japan, reported the planned inter-Korean summit on Saturday, but deleted it a day after. The paper is not North Korean official media, but it serves as a mouthpiece for Pyongyang.



"North Korea seems to need more time and take to take a cautious approach in setting its stance (over envisioned summits with the South and the US)," Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman at Seoul's unification ministry, told a press briefing.





A mass rally held in Pyongyang on Jan. 4 (Yonhap)

The spokesman said that the government is seeking to set up a committee to prepare for an inter-Korean summit, though the two Koreas have yet to start working-level consultations.If held, it would mark the third summit between the two Koreas, following those in 2000 and 2007.Meanwhile, the ministry said that the government may have to withhold local businessmen's request for approval of their visit to a now-shuttered industrial complex in the North's Kaesong as the North has yet to take necessary actions for their trip.South Korean companies that operated factories at the Kaesong Industrial Complex asked the government last week to allow their trip to the park to inspect facilities on March 12. A deadline for the government's review for approval falls on Wednesday."The government shared the need raised by firms to inspect factories at the complex. But the North has yet to give respond, though there are necessary steps, such as North Korea's sending of an invitation for the trip to the North," Baik said."So if the current situation proceeds this way, the government is likely to withhold their trip as it did last time," he added.The previous conservative government shut down the factory zone in February 2016 in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.Local firms have sought to visit the park, once hailed as a symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation, as the PyeongChang Winter Olympics set the tone for rapprochement between the two Koreas. (Yonhap)