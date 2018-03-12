Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin shaky in 1st official spring training start

SPORTS

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin saw his struggles against the Colorado Rockies continue in spring training.



The South Korean left-hander allowed four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday (local time), though he was still credited with the win in the Dodgers' 13-7 victory.



This was Ryu's first official spring training start. Last week, he faced the Chicago White Sox minor leaguers in the unofficial "B" game and gave up a run in 2 2/3 innings.



The Rockies had Ryu's number last season, torching him for 21 runs -- five unearned -- on 27 hits, including seven home runs, in just 16 2/3 innings. Ryu lost all four starts he made against the Rockies in 2017.





Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers (AP-Yonhap)

In Sunday's game, Ryu had a clean first inning, retiring three tough hitters -- Charlie Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado -- in order.With the Dodgers up 5-0, Ryu gave up a two-run home run to Chris Iannetta after two outs in the second inning. Ryu struck out David Dahl swinging to prevent further damage.The Dodgers spotted Ryu three more runs in the top third to take an 8-2 lead, but Ryu was charged with two more earned runs in the bottom half of that inning.LeMahieu reached with a one-out single, and Ryu walked Arenado, the final batter he faced in this game.Pat Venditte relieved Ryu and promptly gave up a two-run double to Trevor Story, with both runs charged to Ryu.The Dodgers were firing on all cylinders on offense, as they tacked on five more runs in the top fourth en route to an easy win. They outhit the Rockies 17-11.These two National League West clubs will meet each other 19 times during the regular season. (Yonhap)