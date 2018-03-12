BTS' 'Fire' music video logs over 300 mln YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The music video for K-pop act BTS' "Fire" has been watched over 300 million times on YouTube, becoming the band's second video to reach the milestone.



The view count for the video, which was uploaded on May 1, 2016, stood at 300,169,178 as of 9:20 a.m. Monday, becoming the second BTS video to rise above the 300-million mark after "DNA."





K-pop boy band BTS (Yonhap)

"Fire" is the lead track of BTS' "Epilogue: Young Forever" album. It ranked No. 3 on YouTube's 2016 list for the world's most-viewed K-pop music videos.The seven-member K-pop sensation plans to release its third full-length Japanese album, "Face Yourself," in the neighboring country on April 4. (Yonhap)