BIGBANG's lead singer Taeyang to start military service

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Singer Taeyang will begin his military service Monday, becoming the third member of K-pop act BIGBANG to carry out his mandatory duty.The BIGBANG lead singer will begin his five-week basic Army training session in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, later in the day, according to YG Entertainment. He will later be assigned to an Army unit, where he will serve out the rest of his mandatory duty.In Korea, all able-bodied men have to fulfill military duty for around two years.Taeyang's military entrance will be succeeded by that of bandmate, Daesung, on Tuesday. Within the five-member act, Seungri will be the only singer who has yet to serve. Seungri plans to enlist after releasing a solo album sometime during the first half of the year.Outside of his highly successful BIGBANG gig, Taeyang has also led a successful solo career, with hit songs such as "Eyes, Nose, Lips" and "Look at Me Only." The 29-year-old star married long time celebrity girlfriend Min Hyo-rin last month.BIGBANG will put out a previously unreleased song on Tuesday to bid farewell to fans during the group's hiatus.(Yonhap)